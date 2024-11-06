68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron observes his team during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen rescue, recover, and return American or Allied forces in times of danger or extreme duress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)