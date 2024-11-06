Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron observes his team during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen rescue, recover, and return American or Allied forces in times of danger or extreme duress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 11:49
    Photo ID: 8740369
    VIRIN: 241023-F-KQ087-1312
    Resolution: 4819x3206
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course
    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Search and Rescue Airmen
    readiness
    CSAR training
    68th RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download