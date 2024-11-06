68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron observe a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. PJs have the capability to deploy by air, land, or sea to extract personnel from restricted environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)