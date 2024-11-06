Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course [Image 3 of 9]

    68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron observe a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. PJs have the capability to deploy by air, land, or sea to extract personnel from restricted environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Combat Search and Rescue Airmen
    readiness
    CSAR training
    68th RQS

