68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron prepare a simulated casualty for exfiltration during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. The Airmen brought the simulated casualty back to their team for evaluation and treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)