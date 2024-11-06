U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron provide care to a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen are trained in personnel recovery and casualty treatment functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 11:49
|Photo ID:
|8740370
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-KQ087-1053
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.