68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron provide care to a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Pararescuemen are trained in personnel recovery and casualty treatment functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)