68th Rescue Squadron hosts Combat Team Member Course

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 68th Rescue Squadron takes notes on a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2024. Airmen filled out the Tactical Combat Casualty Care card to document care provided at the point of injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)