11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerome Clark, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron command chief, renders the first salute at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS will train, prepare and deploy, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)