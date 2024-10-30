Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command [Image 5 of 9]

    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    The 11th Combat Air Base Squadron patch is displayed at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Belonging to Air Force Special Operations Command under the 11th Air Task Force, the 11th CABS is an elite squadron designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 17:25
    This work, 11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AFSOC
    CABS

