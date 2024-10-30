11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 11th Combat Air Base Squadron patch is displayed at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Belonging to Air Force Special Operations Command under the 11th Air Task Force, the 11th CABS is an elite squadron designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)