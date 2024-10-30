11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, right, at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th CABS at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Passing the guidon from Mills to Jamerson signifies Mills’ trust and squadron responsibility transferred to Jamerson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)