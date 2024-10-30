U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, speaks at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Mills charged the leaders to teach and train the 11th CABS Airmen to do anything, to go anywhere and always be ready to Rescue and Attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8729371
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-NC910-1013
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
No keywords found.