    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command [Image 3 of 9]

    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, speaks at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Mills charged the leaders to teach and train the 11th CABS Airmen to do anything, to go anywhere and always be ready to Rescue and Attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    ACC
    AFSOC
    11th Combat Air Base Squadron

