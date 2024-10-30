11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 10.31.2024 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

Davis-Monthan Honor Guard presents the colors at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. The 11th CABS is an elite squadron designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)