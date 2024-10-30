11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 10.31.2024 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, speaks at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th CABS at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Jamerson spoke of what his command tour would hold and promised to always give his all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)