Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, unsheathes the guidon with Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, right, at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th CABS at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. This guidon marks the start of the unit’s heritage and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 17:25
    Photo ID: 8729375
    VIRIN: 241031-F-NC910-1042
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command
    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Activation
    CABS
    Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download