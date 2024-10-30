11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, left, unsheathes the guidon with Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, right, at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th CABS at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. This guidon marks the start of the unit’s heritage and legacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)