11th CABS activates and Lt Col Jamerson takes command

Photo By Senior Airman Devlin Bishop | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerome Clark, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron command chief, renders the first salute at the activation and assumption of command for the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 31, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS will train, prepare and deploy, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- The 11th Combat Air Base Squadron activated and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th CABS incoming commander, assumed command at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 31, 2024.



“These Airmen will move the Air Force forward; they will shape and lead the future of the Air Force and the nation” said U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “The Airmen in the CABS will not wonder if they served in a time or a role of consequence, they will know it.”



In early 2024, six Air Task Forces were created to test more efficient and integrated deployable combat units. This was needed for the Air Force to adapt and innovate for the growing global challenges.



Belonging to Air Force Special Operations Command under the 11th Air Task Force, the 11th CABS is an elite squadron designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS will train together, prepare together and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force.



“We stand on the precipice of one of the most consequential times in the Air Force’s 77 year history, and I don’t know what’s coming next,” said Mills. "But I know this: the Airmen of the 11th CABS will lead the Air Force and they will make a difference.”



As the U.S. Air Force shifts its focus from counter-insurgency to Great Power Competition, the 11th CABS will carry out strategic, global Combatant Command requirements for the security and safety of the United States and her people.



“No matter what the future holds, I need you to be ready to lead these Airmen,” Mills said to the leaders in the hangar. “To do anything, to go anywhere and always be ready to Rescue and Attack.”