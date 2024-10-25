Live Fire Training System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters held a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024. The 52nd CES held a week-long live-burn exercise on a mock aircraft body and wing provided by local German contractors who are heavily experienced in instructing Airport Firefighters from all over Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)