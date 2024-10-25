Live Fire Training System

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire during a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024. The 52nd CES used a mock wing engine provided by German contractors that also provided instruction to support the critical training requirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|10.22.2024
|10.29.2024 04:56
|8723152
|241022-F-HH678-1427
|5277x3514
|460.9 KB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
