Live Fire Training System

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron enter a mock aircraft body during a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024. This training provided firsthand experience for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)