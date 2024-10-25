Live Fire Training System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters held a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024. The 52nd CES Fire and Emergency Services flight go through extensive training day in and day out to ensure Spangdahlem AB and host nation emergencies are taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)