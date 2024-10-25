Live Fire Training System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire in a mock aircraft body during a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024. Firefighters also simulated evacuating people from the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)