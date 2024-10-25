Live Fire Training System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron extinguish a fire during a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024. Live-fire exercises give firefighters the opportunity to practice techniques they learned in the classroom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)