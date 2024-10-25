Live Fire Training System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylon Hand, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter driver operator, extinguishes a fire during a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024. The 52nd CES held a week-long training where the firefighters practiced on a mock aircraft body and wing provided by local German contractors who are heavily experienced in Airport Firefighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)