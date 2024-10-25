Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Training System [Image 4 of 10]

    Live Fire Training System

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Hernandez (right) and Nina Thorbow, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter driver operator, check each other's equipment before a live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024. The gear is essential for firefighters as it provides them with the necessary protection during the training from the live-fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 04:56
    Photo ID: 8723154
    VIRIN: 241022-F-HH678-1913
    Resolution: 5735x3672
    Size: 553.91 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Live Fire Training System [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Firefighter
    Live fire
    burn
    Spangdahlem AB
    52 CES

