86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a familiarization brief for a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The brief was conducted by U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment as part of Operation Guardian Wings which aimed to provide medical interoperability and equip medical professionals with the skills to navigate the complexities of patient movement in future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)