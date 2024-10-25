86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

Photo By Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman | U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman | U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secure medical mannequins during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. During the training the 86th AES performed a direct transfer of a simulated patient from a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk assigned to the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules. This maneuver demonstrated the interoperability of Army and Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - The 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron showcased a unique achievement during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. Service members from the 86th AES and U.S. Army, 2nd Battalion 2-227 aviation regiment, executed a simulated transfer of a patient from a rotary-wing platform, a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk, to a fixed-wing platform, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules.



“This maneuver is not usually a standard practice, but demonstrates the interoperability of Army and Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher degree of care,” said USAF Col. Michelle Wyche, 86th AES commander. “This advancement is a testament to the 86th AES’s commitment to readiness and equipping our members to navigate the complexities of patient movement in future conflicts.”



The main objective of OGW is to test out the efficiency and speed of transporting patients from point of injury to a Role 3 location for an increased chance of survival. Medical professionals worked in tandem to educate one another about their processes, procedures, equipment, and the differences between moving patients between rotary-wing platforms and fixed-wing platforms.



“Even though we are both medical, we have different capabilities and limiting factors,” said Maj. Sarah Bollinger, 86th AES assistant director of operations. “Today is especially important, a lot of our members may not have had the chance to work with a helicopter, let alone while the engines are running.”



The 86th AES were given a familiarization brief from the HH-60 crew members on the safety procedures of approaching the helicopter, communication, as well as learning about how to transfer patients off the helicopter.



“I learned the scope of an HH-60 Army flight paramedic and how their scope differs from our own Air Force aeromedical evacuation paramedic, " said Staff Sgt. Dylan Cruse 86 AES aeromedical evacuation technician. “These operations give the new generation of medics and nurses the chance to get hands-on training and to gain the muscle memory and insight of how patient transfer may be later on. I hope to see more of these opportunities in the future.”



The last time that an operation like Guardian Wings was carried out was before COVID-19, however the 86th AES continues the commitment to remain mission ready.



“It’s nice to shake the dust off and make sure that we are interoperating with our sister services,” said Bollinger.