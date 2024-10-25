86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a familiarization brief for a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment combined their efforts with the 86th AES during Operation Guardian Wings, to further educate service members in safety procedures and how to maneuver around the aircraft while the engines were on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)