86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron secure medical mannequins during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. During the training the 86th AES performed a direct transfer of a simulated patient from a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk assigned to the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules. This maneuver demonstrated the interoperability of Army and Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)