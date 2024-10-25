Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024 [Image 2 of 9]

    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron are guided onto a USAF C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. During the training the 86th AES performed a direct transfer of a simulated patient from a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk, assigned to the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment to a C-130J. This maneuver demonstrated the interoperability of Army and Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    Interoperability
    joint-training
    Operation Guardian Wings

