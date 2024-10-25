86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk flies across the flightline during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. During the operation the 86th Aeromedical Emergency Squadron performed a direct transfer of a simulated patient from the HH-60M to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules. This maneuver demonstrated the interoperability of Army and Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Dylan Myers)