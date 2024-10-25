Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk flies across the flightline during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. During the operation the 86th Aeromedical Emergency Squadron performed a direct transfer of a simulated patient from the HH-60M to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules. This maneuver demonstrated the interoperability of Army and Air Force assets, reducing the time it takes to move patients from the battlefield to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8721927
    VIRIN: 241023-F-VH914-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    joint-training
    Operation Guardian Wings

