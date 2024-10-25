86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron approach a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The joint-operation training between the 86th AES and the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment provided the opportunity to practice scenarios that would be expected while in contingent environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)