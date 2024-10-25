U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron approach a U.S. Army HH-60M Blackhawk during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The joint-operation training between the 86th AES and the 2nd Battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment provided the opportunity to practice scenarios that would be expected while in contingent environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)
86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024
