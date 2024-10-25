86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment, prepare a USA HH-60M Blackhawk for takeoff during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The joint-operation training provided an opportunity for Army and U.S. Air Force medical professionals to practice scenarios likely to occur in contingent joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)