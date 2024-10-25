U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment, prepare a USA HH-60M Blackhawk for takeoff during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The joint-operation training provided an opportunity for Army and U.S. Air Force medical professionals to practice scenarios likely to occur in contingent joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2024 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8721917
|VIRIN:
|241023-F-VH914-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024
No keywords found.