    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd battalion 2-227 Aviation Regiment, prepare a USA HH-60M Blackhawk for takeoff during Operation Guardian Wings at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 23, 2024. The joint-operation training provided an opportunity for Army and U.S. Air Force medical professionals to practice scenarios likely to occur in contingent joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8721917
    VIRIN: 241023-F-VH914-1036
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AES and U.S. Army conduct Operation Guardian Wings 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    joint-training
    Operation Guardian Wings

