1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

NATICK, Mass – Soldiers of the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard stand on stage during their send-off ceremony on October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)