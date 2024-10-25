1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATICK, MASS – Maj Gen. Gary. W. Keefe, The Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, speaks at a 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard send-off ceremony on October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. During his speech, Keefe spoke about the importance of service, and of family support.



“We’re challenged every day, and who’s holding the line? These men and women right here,” said Keefe. “For a lot of us, we put on this uniform every day, it's just what we do, for the family members, without you supporting them, taking care of business, and making sure everything runs so that we can get them to where they need to be, to protect this great nation and our allies, it's important for me to thank you, Without you, this doesn’t happen,” Keefe added. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)