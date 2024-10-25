1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

NATICK, Mass – Cpt. Jeffrey McNair, Commander 1060 Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard, speaks at a 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard send-off ceremony on October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. During his speech, McNair spoke about their mission and support system.
“As we dawn our uniforms and take on the mantle of service, let us carry the love of our families, you are our motivation, our strength, and our reason to keep moving forward. Thank you all and may we continue to honor you all as we serve our communities, the commonwealth and our nation,” said McNair.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 22:15
|Photo ID:
|8720616
|VIRIN:
|241026-Z-JK986-1016
|Resolution:
|5841x3894
|Size:
|21.88 MB
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
