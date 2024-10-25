1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATICK, Mass – A person attending the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard send-off ceremony, holds up a sign in support during the ceremony, October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)