    1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

    NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    NATICK, Mass – A person attending the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard send-off ceremony, holds up a sign in support during the ceremony, October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)

    This work, 1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

