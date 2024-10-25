1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATICK, Mass – Col. Jonas Patruno, Commander 151st Regional Support Group, Massachusetts National Guard, speaks at a 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard send-off ceremony on October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. During his speech, Patruno spoke about the importance of purpose.



“Each of you has a specific purpose for why, why you chose to join, to serve. That purpose is power”, Patruno. “So I ask you to think about your why, remind yourself today, why you raised your hand. Your families and friends are part of the “why”, They’re part of that purpose. They are the ones that support you, they share your burden, they share your commitment and they are there for you, every step of the way,” he continued.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)