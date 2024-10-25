NATICK, MASS – Soldiers of the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard stand at attention during their send-off ceremony on October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 22:14
|Photo ID:
|8720607
|VIRIN:
|241026-Z-JK986-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.95 MB
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.