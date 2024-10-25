1060th Transportation Holds Deployment Send-Off Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATICK, Mass – Lt. Col. Ryan Rausch, Commander 164 Transportation Battalion, Massachusetts National Guard, speaks at a 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts National Guard send-off ceremony on October 26, 2024. The 1060th Transportation is deploying to Europe to provide logistical support for Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. During his speech, Rausch spoke about the preparedness of the 1060th.



“I saw what the 1060th transportation company had to go through to get where they are today, physically fit, mentally agile, and tactically efficient. Ready to excel at their assigned mission overseas supporting our European allies,” said Rausch. “They’ve known their destiny for more than 18 months and you’ve worked hard to prepare for that mission,” he added.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton, Massachusetts National Guard)