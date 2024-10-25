378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron inspects a condenser unit outside a tent within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. A condenser unit is the outdoor portion of an air conditioner or heat pump that either releases or collects heat, depending on the season. (U.S. Air Force photo)