378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a power washer to clean a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The power washer removes sand and buildup that can create issues with the condenser unit. (U.S. Air Force photo)