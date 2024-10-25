378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron assesses several condenser units belonging to tents within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. Performing preventive maintenance on these units extends the lifespan of each system. (U.S. Air Force photo)