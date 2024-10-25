A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a power washer to clean a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The power washer clears sand that can blow into the machine without damaging its components. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, 378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.