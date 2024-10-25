378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a power washer to clean a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The power washer clears sand that can blow into the machine without damaging its components. (U.S. Air Force photo)