378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron inspects a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The units require frequent maintenance due to sand and debris that blows in over time. (U.S. Air Force photo)