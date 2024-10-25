378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a power washer to clean a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. Performing preventive maintenance on these units extends the lifespan of each system. (U.S. Air Force photo)