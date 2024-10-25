A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a power washer to clean a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. Performing preventive maintenance on these units extends the lifespan of each system. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8720239
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-CE917-1001
|Resolution:
|5412x4736
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jaclyn Sumayao, identified by DVIDS