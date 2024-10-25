Two Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeymen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron discuss the status of a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The condenser is located outside to remove heat from indoors and dissipate it outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 08:38
|Photo ID:
|8720237
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-DG904-1059
|Resolution:
|3680x2453
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.