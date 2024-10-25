378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeymen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron discuss the status of a condenser unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The condenser is located outside to remove heat from indoors and dissipate it outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo)