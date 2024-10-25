378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron disconnects a condenser unit from a tent within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The condenser is located outside to remove heat from indoors and release it outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo)