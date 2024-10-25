Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) journeyman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron disconnects a condenser unit from a tent within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. The condenser is located outside to remove heat from indoors and release it outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.26.2024 08:38
    Photo ID: 8720234
    VIRIN: 241018-F-DG904-1021
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment
    378th ECES Airmen Maintain HVAC Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Civil Engineer
    AFCENT
    Maintenance
    HVAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download