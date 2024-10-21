A U.S. honor guardsman assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, gazes out at the football field that he will be performing on at the NFL London game in Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.S. Honor Guard performed alongside the U.K. Armed Forces color guard during the final NFL London game of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody. J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8710714
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-WG663-9682
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.