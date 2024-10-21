A U.S. honor guardsman assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, speaks to Jane Hartley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during the NFL London game at Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8710719
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-WG663-9889
|Resolution:
|4147x3016
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.