501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. honor guardsman assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, speaks to Jane Hartley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, during the NFL London game at Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)