    501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game [Image 6 of 10]

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, perform at the opening ceremony for the NFL London game in Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8710713
    VIRIN: 241020-F-WG663-1202
    Resolution: 3771x3016
    Size: 981.1 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    NFL
    Honor Guard
    Patriots
    Jaguars
    RAF Alconbury
    501st CSW

