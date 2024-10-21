501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. honor guardsman assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, prepares to perform at the opening ceremony of the NFL London game in Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.S. Honor Guard performed alongside the U.K. Armed Forces color guard during the final NFL London game of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody. J. A. Mott)