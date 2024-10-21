501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, prepare to begin the opening ceremony at an NFL London game, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.K. hosts NFL games in London every year to bring together British and American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)