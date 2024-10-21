U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, prepare to begin the opening ceremony at an NFL London game, England, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.K. hosts NFL games in London every year to bring together British and American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8710705
|VIRIN:
|241020-F-WG663-1200
|Resolution:
|3513x3016
|Size:
|995.43 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.