501st CSW Honor Guard perform at NFL London game

U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 501st Combat Support Wing, Royal Air Force Alconbury, pose with Jane Hartley, center, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Bradley Fultz, right, U.S. Embassy London Marine Corps Attaché, in Wembley Stadium, England, Oct. 20, 2024. Honor guardsmen are responsible for performing official ceremonies and community relations events across the world representing the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)